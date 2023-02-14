The African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina told President Cyril Ramaphosa that measures to address the country’s electricity challenges must be speedily implemented.

Majodina was opening the Joint State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate in the Cape Town City Hall.

Members of the National Assembly and NCOP delegates are debating the address for the next two days before Ramaphosa replies on Thursday.

Majodina defended the government’s decision to declare the energy crisis a national state of disaster.

“The critics of this approach miss the most important element of the intervention, namely the strong central co-ordination and decisive action to deal with the national crisis of energy. The president and government is heeding to a call made by the citizens of South Africa that this government must stop load shedding, this government must stabilise energy throughout by intervening,” says Majodina.

“The comprehensive plan to attend to electricity challenges must be implemented by the honourable president, with immediate effect, with speed. We are awaiting for the Minister of Electricity to gallop on this matter,” she added.

South Africa’s National State of Disaster to tackle energy crisis:

