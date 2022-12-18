Figures of newly confirmed measles cases among children in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West have risen in the last reporting cycles.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says there are now 169 confirmed laboratory cases across the four provinces.

Measles was first detected in the Sekhukhune district in September.

The institute’s Dr. Kerrigan McCarthy says the positive cases were recorded in unvaccinated children.

“To date, one hundred and sixty-nine cases have been detected in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and the North West provinces numbers are rapidly changing and increasing every day as new blood samples are submitted to the national institute for communicable diseases for confirmatory testing the cases in the four affected provinces are predominantly between the five to nine-year-old age group but also the one to four and ten to fourteen-year-old age group indicating a gap in vaccine coverage.”

Measles outbreak in the country is worrying: Health Minister

Earlier this month, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said the outbreak of measles in the country was worrying. Limpopo and Mpumalanga had the highest outbreak, while another outbreak was declared in the North West after three cases were reported last week. Three further cases were reported in Gauteng on December 6. Measles patients present with fever, rash and one or more of these symptoms, cough, red eyes and a runny nose. Department of Health Spokesperson Foster Mohale shares more on the measles outbreak: Minister Phaahla has appealed to parents to vaccinate their children if they haven’t. Phaahla says while South Africa has a good vaccination programme, the outbreak is worrying.