The number of laboratory-confirmed measles cases in the Western Cape has increased to 10.

The provincial Department of Health says all the confirmed cases were reported in the Cape Town metropolitan district.

Department spokesperson Byron La Hoe says they have intensified measles surveillance across the province and healthcare workers have been urged to be on alert to detect, investigate and manage all suspected or confirmed measles cases appropriately.

Parents urged to vaccinate children against measles

Western Cape heath authorities are appealing to parents and caregivers to have their children vaccinated against measles. The campaign started at the beginning of February and runs until the end of March. Video: WHO worried about the measles outbreak in more than 20 countries