Mdluli, co-accused trial set for October

The Pretoria High Court has postponed the case against the former head of Crime Intelligence Services, Richard Mdluli and two of his co-accused to the 7th of October for trial.

Mdluli, the former South African Police Service Supply Chain Manager Heine Barnard and Chief Financial Officer, Solomon Lazarus, are facing charges of corruption, fraud and theft.

The charges stem from when they were employed by the Police’s Crime Intelligence Services between 2008 and 2012.

Hawks spokesperson Henry Mamothame says the court made it clear that the trial will start on the set date regardless of the pending outcome on an application by Mdluli compelling his former employer to pay for his legal fees.

The three are facing charges of corruption, fraud, and theft relating to the police’s secret slush fund which they allegedly stole for personal use.

