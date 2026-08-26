McKenzie vows to revive Eastern Cape boxing to honour Tete’s legacy

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has committed to reviving boxing in the Eastern Cape and restoring the sport to the glory it deserves.

McKenzie was speaking during a memorial service for the slain former two-time world boxing champion Zolani Tete in kuGompo City in the Eastern Cape.

He urged boxers not to allow Tete’s passing to overshadow the remarkable legacy he leaves behind.

McKenzie says initiatives are already underway to honour living boxing legends.

“I intend very clearly to honour him, presumably at our next sports awards because what he has done has never been done. In Belfast, he broke a record by knocking out his opponent in eleven seconds. The importance of this man can never be put into words. I’ve given the CEO of Boxing SA further instructions on top of what I’m going to do; he must also do something with the family.”

VIDEO | Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie has thanked the police for acting swiftly in Tete’s murder case:



The boxing fraternity, friends and family attended the service at the Orient Theatre in kuGompo City.

Tete, who was shot and killed outside his home in Mdantsane last Friday, has been remembered as a disciplined boxer and a remarkable athlete who made his mark both locally and internationally.

Boxing South Africa Chief Operations Officer, Mandla Ntlanganiso says they hope Tete’s legacy will be upheld, particularly the work he had already started in his community.

He says Tete was not only a champion for Mdantsane, but a remarkable figure whose achievements reached the world stage.

“So, talent goes with hard work. That’s what Zolani was all about. Even during his time on lay-off for four years, you could see Zolani busy at the gym, you could see Zolani doing roadwork, you could see Zolani giving his all, you know, imparting his knowledge to other upcoming young boxers. Zolani did us proud … two-time world champion, something that is not easy to achieve,” says Ntlanganiso.