McKenzie to deliver keynote address at PA manifesto launch in FS

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie is expected to deliver the keynote address at the launch of the party’s election manifesto in Bloemfontein, Free State, on Saturday.

The party is expected to outline its vision for local government as it gears up for the elections in November.

The Patriotic Alliance will be launching its Manifesto in Bloemfontein, Free State. The programme is expected to start at 8am#MorningLive #SABCNews — SABCNews_MorningLive (@MorningLiveSABC) September 26, 2026

The PA had managed to secure 80 seats across the country, including two in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality in the 2021 local government elections.

The party says it has increased its representation in local government after winning some by-elections.

VIDEO | Patriotic Alliance to launch election manifesto: