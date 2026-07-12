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McKenzie sends condolences to Adam’s family, Sundowns

  • Jayden Adams
  • Image Credits :
  • X: Masandawana
Tshimangadzo Ntsumbedzeni

The Department Sport, Arts and Culture has sent condolences to the family of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams.

Adams died at the age of 25, just weeks after featuring for his country at the FIFA World Cup in the Americas.

His body was found at his apartment in Scotsche Kloof in Cape Town yesterday morning.

Cape Town Police spokesperson, FC Van Wyk, says the circumstances surrounding Adams’ death are under investigation.

Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie has urged the public to avoid speculation about his death while respecting the privacy of his family.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie says, “Let me just give my deepest and sincerest condolences to the family of Jayden, the Adams family. You know, God will pull you through. You are in our prayers. The Mamelodi Sundowns family, this was your own player and our deepest condolences in broader South Africa. It’s A profound loss. It’s an indescribable loss. He is young. He had his whole life ahead of him. We are all in shock. It was totally, totally unexpected.” 

VIDEO | Gayton McKenzie on the passing of Jayden Adams, Luqobo Makwedini

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