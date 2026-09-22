McKenzie says PA is ready to take over Nelson Mandela Bay Metro

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie says his party is ready to take over the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, but remains open to working with any political party when the need arises.

McKenzie announces ward councillors and a mayoral candidate for his party for the metro in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, ahead of the November local government elections.

The municipality is currently governed by a coalition led by the African National Congress (ANC).

McKenzie says his party will be the kingmakers in the metro after the elections.

“There is no party that is going to get the outright majority. You see for us it’s not about ego; we work with everyone. All we want is power to change lives, power to give jobs, power to make sure that we bring the necessary changes, so we are not like these parties that say we are not going to work with so and so. DA has been telling us that we are not going to work with ANC, we are all there working together with the ANC. I don’t want to lie to the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay but I’m saying one thing, do not underestimate the Patriotic Alliance – we are going to be the king maker in the coming elections.”