McKenzie refutes claims PA primarily represents coloured community

Patriotic Alliance (PA) President Gayton McKenzie says his party is a non-racial political organisation and has dispelled the perception that it primarily represents coloured people.

Speaking at the party’s manifesto launch in Bloemfontein in the Free State on Saturday, McKenzie said the PA is growing and claimed it would take over the reins of government in 2029. He also said the party would seek to replace the current Constitution.

McKenzie told supporters that the majority of the PA’s candidates for the upcoming Local Government Elections are black Africans.

Despite the heavy rainfall, Patriotic Alliance supporters turned out in large numbers for the manifesto launch.

Some supporters said the manifesto had motivated them to mobilise more people to vote in the Local Government Elections.

Video | Patriotic Alliance launches election manifesto