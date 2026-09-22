Mchunu’s cellphones seized during search operation at his home

The cellphones of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who is on a leave of absence, have been nabbed by police in a search and seizure operation at his private home in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement, Mchunu’s spokesperson Sthembiso Mshengu confirmed that Muchunu was served with a search and seizure warrant from the Johannesburg High Court.

Police seized a cellphone with the specific IMEI numbers listed in the warrant.

Mchunu handed over the phones in the presence of his attorney and in compliance with the court order.

The statement further confirms that this is the second time police have seized the minister’s communication devices, with the first set yet to be returned.