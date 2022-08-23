Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu is expected to lead a workshop on long-term interventions to address water challenges in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape, on Tuesday.

It will be Mchunu’s fifth visit to the metro as part of his department’s efforts to ensure that taps don’t run dry.

The short-term interventions already in place include the installation of water tanks, the establishment of communal water collection points, sinking boreholes and strict water restrictions.

Mayor Eugene Johnson says the workshop is in line with efforts to bring all relevant stakeholders together to find a solution to the water situation.

The combined average capacity of the metro’s five supply dams is currently at just 15.4 percent.

State of Water and Sanitation in South Africa media briefing:

