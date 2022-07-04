Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu has given the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro until the end of this week to fix all leaks. To date the municipality has closed nearly 2800 of the more than 3000 reported leaks.

Mchunu also officially launched the KwaNobuhle Pump station which will allow the Metro to transfer more water from the Nooitgedacht treatment works to the western side of the metro, which continues to face the threat of water shortages due to the low dam levels.

Mchunu says eradicating leaks will play a huge factor in averting day zero.

“I want leaks closed, all of them in Nelson Mandela and if by Friday we haven’t done that, then I’m telling you I’m never angry, I’m suspicious I might get to that level. So please mayor and Barry all leaks must be closed by Friday. Also let us improve the pace of procuring things and that is the area we need to improve on.”

Mchunu also called on communities in the area to adhere to the water restrictions in place. He was briefing the media earlier on the government’s efforts to avert day zero. The minister, accompanied by Nelson Mandela Bay Executive Mayor, Eugene Johnson, visited teams undertaking leak repairs and later held community engagements.

“We are fast losing water in Nelson Mandela Bay. We have got to apply brakes in terms of the water we are using. We’ve got to be conscious and persuaded and we’ve got to cooperate and comply with restrictions of water to each individual or each household. We are still using too much water we have to restrict.”

VIDEO | Water and Sanitation Minister Mchunu, NMB Mayor Johnson to visit teams undertaking leak repairs: