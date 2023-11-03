Mchunu acquitted of incitement, COVID-19 Act violation charges

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Former radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu has been found not guilty by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, north of Johannesburg, of inciting public violence and contravening the Disaster Management Act.

Mchunu was arrested following the July 2021 unrest in the wake of the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma.

Several parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were engulfed in flames following a spate of looting incidents.

Over 300 people lost their lives and millions of rands in damages caused to infrastructure.

In his ruling, Magistrate Romano Sadiki says the state had failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he had actually incited violence or violated the Disaster Management Act.

Following the ruling there were celebrations in court with Mchunu’s supporters singing songs of praise and dancing.

Former President Jacob Zuma was also present in court and congratulated him on his victory.