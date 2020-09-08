Discussions on local governance are set to culminate in a debate in the National Council of Provinces on Friday.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are expected to address the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday on challenges facing municipalities.

The discussions about local government will culminate in a debate in the NCOP on Friday.

Spokesperson for Parliament Moloto Mothapo says: “It will also deal with the improvement of service delivery, financial management and developing capacity, especially in municipalities under section 139 interventions.”

Mothapo says the house will also deal with a debate on the local government programme.

Also scheduled this week are the provincial sessions to assess progress with the implementation of the 1994 women’s charter for effective equality. “And there are also three committees that will also take place to deal with draft legislations that are before those committees,” adds Mothapo.

Few municipalities reporting clean audits

As reported in July this year, only 20 of the country’s 257 municipalities were awarded clean audits for the 2018/2019 financial year.

Municipalities also reported to have lost R32-billion in irregular expenditure, fraud and corruption.

Auditor General Kimi Makwetu cited an ongoing culture of a lack of accountability, lax financial controls and monitoring as well as tolerance for transgressions as a persistent problem in South Africa’s local government.

Makwetu’s announces local government audit results: