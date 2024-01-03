Mbongeni Ngema a pioneer of change: Premier Dube-Ncube

Reading Time: 2 minutes

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says the late Mbongeni Ngema was a pioneer of change and his work evoked emotion. Dube-Ncube is among the officials and artists who are attending Ngema’s memorial service in Durban.

She says Ngema played a critical role in shaping communities and it’s everyone’s responsibility to preserve his legacy.

“Our country would not be where it is today if it was not for this industry having to highlight the plight of the poor people and the apartheid regime and all the atrocities. So, it’s important that at this time, we really look back and say, as a community, are we really doing all to support this industry?”

Ngema died in a crash in the Eastern Cape last week.

Ngema memorial service I KZN premier, ANC chair in attendance:



His former colleagues, friends and fans have attended his memorial service at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban.

Amongst those who are celebrating Ngema’s life is the original cast of Sarafina which is a musical film depicting the June 1976 students who were involved in the Soweto riot opposing apartheid.

Mbongeni Ngema Memorial Service I Durban Playhouse’s ‘Last show’ dance and song memorial:



Film Producer Themba Ndaba worked with Ngema for many years.

“We were working on a project paying homage to OR Tambo the long serving president of the ANC. We were working on that project at a studio in my house. I have worked with him when we were developing a film project ka Shaka Zulu. Mbongeni Ngema, he was a spirit. He was s gift to many as South Africans and the youth of that time,” says Ndaba.

Dr. Yaakov Ashantewaa-Ngidi of the Institute of Africology praised Ngema for fighting oppression and placing South Africa on the global map through his creativity in arts.

“I come here as the Baobab of the information, indigenous information of what we call the Apartheid Regime. I was with him a couple of days ago after he got an award. I am so grateful that today we are getting a chance to honour him. He has been honoured in Atlanta, in Jamaica, Barbados. So, he wasn’t just a man from KZN but a man from the Africa Diaspora and for that we want to say thank you South Africa.”

Ngema’s long-time friend Vusi Mvelase has described the legendary playwright and musician as a transformational artist who weaved change into South Africa during apartheid.

He says Ngema’s bravery to stand tall against the oppressor and determination to challenge the status quo was a gift to the following generations.

“Many people do not know Mbongeni as a politician because he’s just regarded as an artist but Ngema was working with Mama Winnie Mandela to take young men and women to Lusaka. Many people could come to Committed Artists to be trained as though they are going to be part of Sarafina and in no time those people would disappear in no time and no one would know their whereabouts. Those people would have been assisted by Ngema to cross the border to be trained to be part of the ANC military wing Umkhonto Wesizwe.”

Mbongeni Ngema Memorial Service I Ngema’s friend Vusi Mvelase:

