The struggling Mbhashe Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape is under criticism for allegedly spending one R1-million to host a policy workshop.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) councillors have accused the municipality of buying alcohol and paying for the accommodation of councillors at a luxury hotel in East London. This workshop was held in April for four days.

The municipality which includes the towns of Dutywa, Elliotdate and Willowvale is one of the poorest in the country.

UDM PR councillor Nkosinathi Ndlodaka says his party is demanding an investigation on the money spent on the workshop.

“You are having councillors who are fed alcohol and those councillors are expected to take decisions on behalf of the public so you can’t have drunk councillors who would take proper decisions being drunk. We were supposed to take decisions but on that Friday councillors were drunk,” says Ndlodaka.

Meanwhile, the municipality has refuted the allegations. However, it could not disclose the amount used for the workshop.

“Our records regarding the policy session referred to do not have any financial commitments amounting to R1-million let alone the beverages that are listed on the media statement of the UDM, they also do not form part of the commitment. What we want to emphasise is that the municipality is transparent on matters of service delivery, it accounts about public funds moreover our priority is to put first the needs of our communities,” says Nomakhulu Dingane, Municipal Spokesperson.