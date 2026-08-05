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Mbense family welcomes arrest of Julius Mkhwanazi and four others

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Witness appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on 20 July 2026.
  • [FILE] Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Witness K appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 20 July 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Chriselda Lewis
Chriselda Lewis

The brother of Emmanuel Mbense, who was allegedly tortured to death and his body dumped in the Spaarwater Dam near Nigel, says his family is relieved that justice is now finally turning in the right direction.

Nhlanhla Mbense was reacting to the arrests of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others in connection with the 2022 murder of his brother.

The arrests follow allegations heard at the Madlanga Commission linking police and private security personnel to his death.

In an exclusive interview with SABC News senior reporter Chriselda Lewis, Nhlanhla Mbense said their family was robbed of a son, a father, and a brother.

“We are relieved that the wheels of the justice system are turning. We will obtain justice. There are a lot of families who haven’t obtained justice for their loved ones. We consider ourselves very fortunate that we can actually say, ‘This is the guy that murdered my brother. This is the guy that murdered my father. This is the guy that left us with the trauma and the aftermath that we still have to deal with today’,” says Mbense.

Exclusive | Mbense family on Julius Mkhwanazi arrest:

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