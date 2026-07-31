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Mbenenge secures interdict halting possible impeachment process

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge appearing at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal on 08 July 2025.
  • Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge appearing at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal on 08 July 2025.
  • Image Credits :
  • X @OCJ_RSA
Canny Maphanga

Eastern Cape top Judge President Selby Mbenenge has secured an interdict which places his possible impeachment process on pause  pending his review application into the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)’s gross misconduct finding against him in the landmark sexual harassment probe against him.

This is after Mbenenge filed papers in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to interdict the JSC from referring the gross misconduct finding against him to the National Assembly pending a review into the finding itself.

The JSC, in April this year, overturned the Judicial Conduct Tribunal’s “misconduct” finding against Mbenenge and instead handed the top Judge a sanction of “gross misconduct” in the landmark sexual harassment probe in the judiciary, placing him in the realm of possible impeachment.

The judge’s secretary Andiswa Mengo accused the top judge of sexual harassment in the form of in-person interactions and electronic communications between June 2021 and November 2022.

VIDEO | Tribunal decision on Eastern Cape top Judge President Selby Mbenenge:

 

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