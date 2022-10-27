Former President Thabo Mbeki’s utterances against President Cyril Ramaphosa are set to dominate his meeting with the Limpopo African National Congress (ANC) delegation on Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, Mbeki decried the state of the ANC under Ramaphosa and his handling of the 2020 robbery at his Phala Phala farm.

Today, the ANC Limpopo provincial structure led by its Secretary, Reuben Madadzhe, and all regional secretaries, have secured a meeting with the former President to discuss this and other issues facing the organisation.

The party’s provincial spokesperson, Machaka Mathole, says they want to hear why Mbeki chose to go public if he feels something is wrong in the leadership of the organisation under Ramaphosa.

Public attacks

Earlier this week, the Limpopo ANC called on former presidents to desist from publicly attacking Ramaphosa.

The party said it noted with disappointment the conduct of Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma.

Last weekend, both Zuma and Mbeki spoke about Ramaphosa and how they believed the situation had degenerated under his watch, with little economic growth in the country.

Madadzhe says although the party and the state are experiencing challenges, they cannot be attributed to Ramaphosa.

The provincial structure wants the former leaders to use the correct channels to strengthen the party and the government of the day.

Reiterating their concerns is ANC Spokesperson, Pule Mabe.

Mabe says as former presidents, they should know that the National Executive Committee is the best platform to raise concerns about Ramaphosa.

Mabe elaborates in the video below:

-Additional reporting by Jabulani Baloi