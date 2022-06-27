Former President Thabo Mbeki will on Thursday deliver an Inaugural Lecture on the late former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda. Kaunda contributed immensely to South Africa’s transition to democracy in 1994.

Mbeki, a fierce champion of Africa’s Renaissance, is expected to focus his remarks on the state of the continent and what can be done by Africans themselves using lessons from Kaunda.

The Drakensberg Boys Choir will perform for the former President before he leaves for Lusaka.

Looking back at the life of Zambia’s first President:

The Centre for Policy Dialogue in Zambia has announced several commemorative activities including the lecture to honour the late President Kaunda.

The former Zambian President passed away on June 17, 2021.

The Zambian Ministry through the National Museums Board is planning to establish Kenneth Kaunda Memorial Museum to preserve his legacy.

Around 500 people are expected to attend the two-day activities to honour the late President.