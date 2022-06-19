Former President Thabo Mbeki has urged the leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) to be committed to what they have agreed to in the movement.

Mbeki was born in 1942 in the former homelands of Transkei in the Eastern Cape.

Mbeki says he joined the ANC at the age of 14 and he was committed since then. He says he was also inspired by his father who taught him a commitment to the tasks given to him.

He was addressing a gala dinner celebrating his 80th birth in Sandton, north of Johannesburg on Saturday. Friends and family of the former President attended the gala dinner.

Watch: Former President, Thabo Mbeki celebrated at 80th birthday dinner:

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Thoko Didiza says Africans should unite and deal with the challenges the continent faces as a way of honouring Mbeki.

Didiza says the Thabo Mbeki Foundation is also working hard to provide leadership guidance on the continent.

Thabo Mbeki was elected President of South Africa in 1999.