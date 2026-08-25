Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Mbeki says African leaders should be legitimately elected

  • File: Former President Thabo Mbeki
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @TMFoundation_
Ditaba Tsotetsi

Former President Thabo Mbeki has called on the delegates at the Africa Mindset Reset Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, to ensure the continent has the right leadership which will serve the people.

He also urged delegates to push for better governance.

Mbeki says leaders should be legitimately elected.

“We are also looking for leaders who have the necessary legitimacy and that legitimacy will derive, in the first instance, from the fact of having been genuinely elected, affirming the respect for the people as a repository of sovereign power. It is in reality impossible to rely on leaders who lack this legitimacy,” says Mbeki.

The two-day forum, organised by the African School of Governance, kicked off on Tuesday, with over 1 000 delegates in attendance, the majority of which are young people from across the continent.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News