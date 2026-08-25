Mbeki says African leaders should be legitimately elected

Former President Thabo Mbeki has called on the delegates at the Africa Mindset Reset Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, to ensure the continent has the right leadership which will serve the people.

He also urged delegates to push for better governance.

Mbeki says leaders should be legitimately elected.

“We are also looking for leaders who have the necessary legitimacy and that legitimacy will derive, in the first instance, from the fact of having been genuinely elected, affirming the respect for the people as a repository of sovereign power. It is in reality impossible to rely on leaders who lack this legitimacy,” says Mbeki.

The two-day forum, organised by the African School of Governance, kicked off on Tuesday, with over 1 000 delegates in attendance, the majority of which are young people from across the continent.