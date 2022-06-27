Former President, Thabo Mbeki has sent condolences to the families of the 21 young people who died at a local tavern early on Sunday morning. He hopes the law enforcement agencies will do their job to their best ability to find out what happened at that tavern.

Police have yet to confirm the exact circumstances of the deaths.

Mbeki says this is a tragedy that has befallen the country.

“What is very sad during our youth month is what happened just the other day in East London. The deaths of these young people. I don’t know what they were doing in a tavern and the way they have died I don’t know how they have died, but really a very tragic event and I’m quite sure all of us would want to say and convey our condolences to the parents and the relatives and hope that everything will be done to find out what happened and then take the consequences that are. A very sad day.”

Mbeki was speaking in Houghton, Johannesburg, at an event to mark his 80th birthday earlier this month.

Former President Thabo Mbeki comments on various current issues in SA:



The death of 21 children at eNyobeni tavern in East London, has brought back memories for residents in Chatsworth of the Throb nightclub tragedy in 2000.

Some Chatsworth residents say parents should be stricter with their children.

“It does bring back memories regarding our Throb incident that happened here in Chatsworth. I would blame the parents for those kids, young as they are, they shouldn’t be in the place where they were,” says one of the residents.

Some have blamed the government and society.

“A lot of parents have stepped back in their roles because of government ruling and general society. There is a lot to be done by family. There is a lot to be done by the community where everybody can help to try and keep our kids safer,” says another resident.

“What are the kids doing in a nightclub? What are the parents doing about it? They shouldn’t have been in the club in the first place. How can the club owners allow kids in a club where are the regulations.” –additional reporting by Fanele Mhlongo