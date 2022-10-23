Former African National Congress (ANC) president Thabo Mbeki has questioned whether the issue of Phala Phala farm hanging over President Cyril Ramaphosa will have any relevance building up to the upcoming 55th National Conference of the ANC in December.

He says what the ANC needs to do is to make sure that credible leadership emerges at the end of the conference.

Mbeki told an Annual General Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue Group in Johannesburg that as a governing party, the ANC has an obligation to come up with policies that will assist with economic growth in South Africa.

Anthoni van Nieuwkerk on Mbeki’s remarks on the upcoming 55th ANC National Conference:

Mbeki says the Phala Phala farm saga puts pressure on Ramaphosa to make sure that there is clarity on what really happened.

“Our President is under a lot of pressure, I am talking about President Ramaphosa. He’s under a lot of pressure around this matter about Phala Phala farm. There are criminal investigations going on, Parliament is doing its own processes, the Reserve Bank is doing what it has to do and I don’t know whatever else is doing what. What relevance does that all have to the leadership that will come out of Nasrec at the end of December?” says Mbeki.

The ANC is suffering from political load shedding: Dr Metji Makgoba