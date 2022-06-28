Former President Thabo Mbeki says it is important that the continent reflects on the challenges that are currently facing Africa. Mbeki will deliver an inaugural Kenneth Kaunda Lecture in Lusaka, Zambia, on Thursday.

The late Zambian President contributed immensely to South Africa’s transition to democracy in 1994.

President Mbeki, a fierce champion of Africa’s Renaissance, is expected to focus his remarks on the state of the continent and what can be done by Africans themselves using lessons from the late Zambian leader as the country prepares to mark the first anniversary of his passing.

“The Kenneth Kaunda Foundation, and I’m sure everybody else in Zambia, decided to mark the anniversary of his passing away and so they have asked me to deliver the first Kenneth Kaunda Lecture on the 30th. So, we are going to Lusaka. And the next day, they have a symposium, then we do this lecture on Thursday,” says Mbeki.

Mbeki was answering questions from the media after he had a small event with the Drakensberg Boys Choir at his house in Johannesburg to mark his 80th birthday which took place earlier this month.

Former President Mbeki on Kenneth Kaunda Lecture:

Our Patron, H.E. President Thabo Mbeki, will deliver the Inaugural President Kenneth Kaunda Lecture. 🗓30 June 2022, Thursday The event will be streamed live on the Facebook page and on TMF’s YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/Bx1mwZ2CwH — Thabo Mbeki Foundation (@TMFoundation_) June 27, 2022