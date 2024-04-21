Mbeki and other leaders expected to campaign for the ANC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) will soon be rolling out more heavyweights such as former President Thabo Mbeki and other leaders for its campaign ahead of the general elections.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend, says the party’s campaign will now see the introduction of former deputy presidents David Mabuza, Kgalema Motlanthe and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and Baleka Mbete.

The party is ramping up its electioneering with just under 40 days left before the polls.

The governing party is returning to its voter base on the outskirts of the eThekwini Municipality. Ramaphosa spent time campaigning in KwaXimba, Hammarsdale and KwaNgcolosi, some of the rural parts of the metro – areas where the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and underdevelopment remain prevalent.

Ramaphosa says the campaign will now see former leaders of the party entering the fray to persuade South Africans to continue putting their faith in black, green and gold.

“We have many leaders in the ANC, and they will all soon come out and campaign. They all believe in this campaign and when the schedules are sorted, you will see all of them,” says Ramaphosa.

Bolstered by the impressive performance of the South African economy, now the biggest on the African Continent, the ANC President says his administration is on the right path and the country is beginning to see the fruits of the governing party’s economic recovery plan.

“We have now become the largest economy on the African continent, Nigeria and Egypt having been up there and having their challenges and now South Africa being the largest economy in the continent and that position attracts more investors because they see that this is a country that is reforming various processes and it’s a country going somewhere. We have a clear destiny of where we going as a country and that’s why we are attracting investors,” Ramaphosa added.

The ANC President says more investments are coming into the country in order to stimulate the South African economy.

