Kylian Mbappe’s rise continued as France started their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win against the Netherlands and the forward will be looking to reach new heights as Les Bleus face Ireland away in Group B on Monday.

Mbappe has scored 38 goals for France and sits in fifth place overall in the list of the country’s top scorers, three shy of former great Michel Platini and 15 behind all-time leader Olivier Giroud.

“It’s an honour to be right here behind him but he’s the next target to shoot down as I continue my way towards the top,” Mbappe, who is France’s new captain since Hugo Lloris’s international retirement in January, told a news conference on Sunday.

“Michel, however, is a legend and will always be a legend. Whether I beat him tomorrow or another day, he will remain Michel Platini.”

Mbappe netted a double at the Stade de France last Friday as France crushed the Netherlands in seemingly casual, yet brutal fashion.

They do not intend to stop there.