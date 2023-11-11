Mbappe hat-trick lifts PSG to the top

Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick as Paris St Germain moved top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 victory at fourth-placed Reims on Saturday.

Champions PSG top the standings with 27 points, one ahead of Nice who played out a goalless draw at Montpellier on Friday.

Mbappe scored after three minutes, receiving a cross unmarked at the back post and calmly slotting a low volley into the bottom corner of the net.

He doubled the advantage for the visitors in the 59th minute, eluding his marker to tap in a low cross at the far post.

Eight minutes from time, the 24-year-old France forward notched his third with a first-time shot from inside the area.

Reims enjoyed good spells of possession and made chances but were unable to beat PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.