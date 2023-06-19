Three young boys have lost their lives to drownings in different abandoned borrow pits in the Nkomazi region, Mpumalanga. Qiniso and Mpendulo Ngomane, aged four and five years were found dead in a borrow pit in Mbangwane Village near Mbuzini on Saturday.

The incident happened with communities already up in arms about the abandon borrow pits near their houses.

Qiniso and Mpendulo Ngomane went missing on Saturday. A passer-by spotted one of them floating in a borrow pit, the same day, while the second body was retrieved by the police divers on Sunday.

The spokesperson for the bereaved Ngomane family, Thandi Mahlalela says they are devastated.

“We are shocked because we were not expecting such incident. Their farther had left them with a neighbour. When he returned from the shopping mall, he was told that at some point they followed cowed to the borrow pit. Now we don’t know what happened because they were warned not to go to the borrow pit.”

A few days ago, 14-year-old Promise Ndwandwe also lost his life in abandoned borrow pit in Schoemansdal. The Nkomazi Local Municipality spokesperson, Cyril Ripinga says there are plans to rehabilitate the abandoned borrow pits.

“All over the municipality we do have these borrow pits. Every village has a borrow pit. Now what we need to do is to engage the traditional leaders on these matters to ensure that we do not have to allow people who are mining sand to get closer to work where the communities stay, that is the first step. The second step now since we do have these borrow pits, we need to close them, and we need to rehabilitate them. Because even if you can put fence, tomorrow the fence will be gone it will be taken by the same community. The only solution that one think can help me to close permanently these borrow pits.”

Schoemansdal borrow pit claims another life:

However, some residents of Mbangwane claim the borrow pit as their only source of water.

“Community members come here to fetch water, wash here and the cows drink here. The municipality has to come and sit down with the traditional council together with the community and solve this problem.”

Ripinga says vandalism is the major cause of water shortage in some communities.

“Every year we’re spending millions by the way with water-related projects. But the unfortunate part of it is that there is no cooperation between the municipality and the community. Because the shortage of water is caused also by the community members who will temper with all the infrastructure that we will put in place. The bulk lines have been tampered with there’s no longer pressure to supply the reservoirs. The other college is the mushrooming of new settlements within the municipality that is a thorn in the flesh of the municipality because every day you will wake up and find a new settlement.”

The 14-year-old Promise Ndwandwe was laid to rest on Friday.