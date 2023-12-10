Mbalula welcomes more than 50 expelled EFF members back to the ANC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ANC Secretary- General Fikile Mbalula has welcomed more than 50 expelled EFF members back into the party. This after the EFF fired some of its public representatives who failed to organise transport for supporters to the party’s 10th anniversary rally.

Mbalula was speaking at the Wedela Community Hall in Gauteng’s West Rand earlier today.

“We are strengthened by the presence of these comrades and there are many others in the EFF, some have left who we will be joining the ANC back. And we are telling them that we welcome you with open hands you will not be judged here in the ANC and we appreciate the fact that on their own voluntary they chose to come back home and they’ve got their reasons why they do so.”

Meanwhile, Mbalula says the ANC is confident in the appointment of the new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane.

“Dan Marokane is a well-travelled executive and he worked at Eskom for the longest of time and we want to express our support for him to do his job is the fact that he has got experience and he knows Eskom and that’s what’s important for us. Rather than just taking a nobody like we have seen who knows nothing about the workings inside Eskom.”

