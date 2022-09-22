The Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to release the report of last week’s collision in which 20 people were killed in Pongola in the uPhongolo Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

A truck and bakkie collided on the N2 in the Godlwayo area.

Eighteen children were among the dead.

Earlier this week, the truck driver, Sibusiso Siyaya, appeared in the Pongola Magistrates’ Court. He is facing 20 charges of culpable homicide.

Mbalula is also expected to outline government’s measures to alleviate the freight and trucking industry’s pressure on roads.

Communities in the municipality have been calling for the outright ban of trucks in the area following two other crashes involving trucks this week.

Ban

On Tuesday, the Mayor of Zululand District Municipality, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, called for the banning of trucks on certain routes along the area.

On Monday, communities along the R34, which is now being used as an alternative route for trucks since Friday’s gruesome crash, also called for the total ban of trucks in their area.

On the very same routes, three incidents involving trucks occurred a few hours apart on Monday claiming one life.

Communications Manager in Zululand District Municipality, Zanele Mthethwa says the mayor is calling for the banning of trucks on the routes.

“Zululand mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi calls for banning of trucks during the day on these routes. The R34 from Vryheid to Richard’s Bay and the N2 from oPhongolo to Richard’s Bay. Buthelezi is calling for a national strategy to deal with the trucks”.

VIDEO: Residents of Pongola say recklessness by truck drivers who travel on the N2 has become a norm:

