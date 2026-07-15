Mbalula says he had no role in TRC Cases

Former Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed regret over his inability to assist the TRC Cases Inquiry with information relating to its terms of reference.

Mbalula testified before the Commission investigating alleged attempts to obstruct the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era human rights violations.

He served as Deputy Minister of Police from May to October 2009 and as Minister of Police from March 2017 to May 2018.

Mbalula told the Commission that although he was aware of certain developments relating to TRC cases as an activist, they were not directly or indirectly linked to his official responsibilities while serving as Deputy Minister or Minister of Police.

Mbalula said, “As minister of police, I was never involved in TRC cases. I did not have authority to determine, direct or provide resources to any investigations relating to the TRC cases. And neither did I determine or influence decisions relating to prosecution of TRC cases. I played no role whatsoever manner in the TRC cases.

“I did not hold meetings or consultations with any member of the family related to the TRC cases. I did not receive a briefing from any member of the police investigating TRC cases. And neither did I receive a briefing from a member of the National Prosecuting Authority responsible for prosecution of TRC cases.”

TRC Cases | Khampepe Commission of Inquiry

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