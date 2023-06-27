African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has ruled out any meeting with the party’s expelled former Secretary General, Ace Magashule.

He was speaking to the media in Magashule’s hometown of Parys.

Some people, believed to be Magashule supporters, were seen burning ANC T-shirts this week.

A water pump station in the area was bombed recently.

There have been claims that people in the area are being intimidated.

Mbalula says Magashule was given an opportunity to appeal his expulsion from the ANC, but he refused.

Mbalula says they cannot allow the ongoing destruction of public property and intimidation of the people of Parys by suspected supporters of expelled former Secretary General Ace Magashule.

[WATCH] These ones who are burning public property, who are employed by the municipality, know very well how they got appointed! #LetsemaCampaign https://t.co/i6aaDFQ2Sl pic.twitter.com/WAVgzKrbvZ — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) June 27, 2023

[WATCH] The police must come and arrest those who are burning public property, because we don’t want to take the law into our hands! https://t.co/i6aaDFQ2Sl pic.twitter.com/sMTsgIz1b4 — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) June 27, 2023

