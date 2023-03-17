The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has assured the residents of Tshwane that the ruling party will make up for the errors it made while in power in the City of Tshwane.

He has conceded that the ANC lost power in Tshwane due to its poor governance in the City.

“We know that this DA government wouldn’t be in power if we had not committed mistakes. We must admit that we committed costly mistakes, and that is why we are led by this DA government.”

Mbalula says once the ANC resumes power in the city, they will make sure that all underperforming councillors are removed from their positions.

“We are implementing a methodology of local government intervention. You do wrong, we bring you to book, and we chuck you out. That is what we are going to do, as the African National Congress,” adds Mbalula.

Below is the full address by Fikile Mbalula:

On Friday, hundreds of ANC supporters led by Mbalula, flanked by his deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane took to the streets of Tshwane, in an attempt to regain control from the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition.

ANC members marched from the old Putco depot in Marabastad to Tshwane House where they delivered the memorandum of demands.

Mbalula says the Tshwane metro experienced instability, corruption and maladministration under the DA-led coalition government.

He has accused the DA of prioritising white suburbs and neglecting areas where black people reside.

Newly elected Tshwane council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana received the ANC memorandum.

Tshwane has been without a mayor, following Dr Murunwa Makwarela’s resignation as mayor of Tshwane over a week ago.

The ANC Secretary General, meanwhile, urges marchers to ignore Monday’s planned national shutdown organised by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).