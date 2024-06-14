Mbalula optimistic ANC’s choice of president will be elected today

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula says the party is optimistic that its choice of President will be elected today given the work it has done engaging with various political parties.

The first sitting of Parliament will see the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and President of the seventh administration elected.

Mbalula says their priority is to get the country working, “It’s now about whether the ANC gets elected or not, we need to get the country forward and on Friday is the beginning of the post-election period and we have subscribed to the notion that we can work together and working together we have subscribed to the notion that there are a lot of things we need to work on in this uncharted territory such as safeguard the interest or our constituency.”

VIDEO | ANC briefs the media on the latest developments:

Meanwhile, Secretary to Parliament Xolile George says all necessary voting infrastructure is in place to ensure a smooth election process during the first sitting of the National Assembly, later this morning.

George told journalists during a briefing in Cape Town that everything is in order to swear in members of the seventh democratic Parliament.

During this sitting, the Deputy Speaker, Speaker and President will be elected. In case more than one candidate is nominated for the respective positions, contestation will take place by means of a vote.

George says everything has been put in place to accommodate the secret ballot voting process.

“These elections are crucial for the proper constitution of the national assembly, as it ensures leadership structure is in place to guide the house functions and related duties of the day.”

VIDEO | Readiness for the first sittings of Parliament: