African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula expresses the party’s confidence in bringing an end to rolling blackouts by December. He was addressing the media on Sunday on a number of issues concluded at the party’s National Executive Committee meeting in Johannesburg.

This follows Eskom’s recent announcement of implementing stage 2 rolling blackouts, which came on the heels of the severe stage 6 load shedding experienced over the week.

Mbalula says while intermittent rolling blackouts may persist, the overall trajectory points towards resolving the issue entirely.

He attributed the temporary return to stage 6 rolling blackouts this week to a surge in demand, assuring that it is a short-term setback and that lower stages of rolling black outs will be resumed soon.

The ANC’s optimism is rooted in the observed improvements in the national power grid, and the party says it is committed to addressing the ongoing challenges of load shedding.

Stability in Office of Public Protector

The ANC says it feels vindicated by last week’s Constitutional Court judgment on the suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The Apex Court found that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not act irrationally when he suspended Mkhwebane and that he did so as a precautionary measure.

The court further found that there was no conflict between Ramaphosa exercising his official duties and his personal interests.

Mbalula says they now want to see stability in the office of the Public Protector.