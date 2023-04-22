The African National Congress Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, has emphasized the importance of placing tactical response teams in crime hotspot areas.

Mbalula was speaking on the first day of the four- day ANC NEC meeting taking place in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Mbalula says more police teams are required to deal with violent crimes.

“There is a big challenge in terms of violent crimes. We need a tactical response team in townships and areas where we have seen these crimes manifesting themselves. So amaBerete is going to be key, supported by crime intelligence.

Suspect on the run after KZN mass shooting:

Meanwhile, the suspect who was killed in a shootout with police following the mass murder in Imbali, outside Pietermaritzburg is believed to be a known criminal.

That’s according to the Police Minister, Bheki Cele.

He was speaking after visiting the scene of the crime. A group of gunmen stormed a house and opened fire on ten family members in the early hours of yesterday.

Cele has described the incident as a terrible loss. Two people have been arrested in connection with the attack.