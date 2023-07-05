Secretary General of the African National Congress (ANC) Fikile Mbalula has emphasised the party’s commitment to assisting the South African National Civic Organization (SANCO) in achieving unity and rebuilding a stronger organisation.

This followed a meeting with various SANCO groups and SANCO veterans.

He was sharing the key outcomes from the party’s recent National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on Monday.

To facilitate the process of rebuilding and unifying SANCO, the ANC announced that a joint media briefing with the different SANCO groups will take place on Thursday. This initiative aims to foster a cohesive environment and lay the foundation for a unifying SANCO National Conference.

Rising cost of living

Addressing the rising cost of living in the country, Mbalula has expressed concern over the inflation rate of 7.1%, which surpasses the targeted range of interest rates, subsequently leading to increased living costs for South Africans. While acknowledging the importance of the social grant policy that provides indigent individuals with a monthly allowance of R350, Mbalula emphasised that job creation remains a top priority for the masses in order to ensure sustainable livelihoods.

SARB and Treasury collaboration

Mbalula has highlighted that the significance of collaboration between the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the Treasury to implement measures that mitigate high inflation.

One such measure includes expanding the range of consumer goods eligible for zero rating, a step that could alleviate the financial burden on the public.

ANC briefing on National Working Committee meeting outcomes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Blue Lights assault and SAPS, Metro officer shooting

There is also a deep concern and alarm over a recent road rage incident involving members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) who are assigned to protect cabinet members.

He says the party views this incident as not only cowardly but also contradictory to the fundamental principles that the SAPS should uphold, which is to safeguard all members of society.

Mbalula also touched on the road rage incident which saw an office shot and killed by another officer. He said the ANC wants the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to conduct a thorough investigation.

He emphasised the importance of holding the alleged perpetrators accountable for their actions, and thus urged for their immediate suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

He also stressed the need for appropriate consequence management if it is determined that the individuals involved acted inappropriately.