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Mbalula, Dlamini-Zuma face off over vote-buying claims

ANC NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
  • ANC NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS_Flickr
Natasha Phiri

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula will square off with ANC NEC member Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the High Court sitting in Johannesburg today over vote-buying allegations.

Mbalula launched legal action against the ANC veteran after she claimed during a podcast in August that he had used money to secure his position as Secretary-General and had further helped ensure Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election as party president at the ANC’s 55th National Conference.

Mbalula, who described the allegations as defamatory and false, demanded that Dlamini-Zuma retract them and apologise. However, the former minister stuck to her guns.

Dlamini-Zuma’s refusal to apologise resulted in Mbalula launching legal proceedings against her.

Dlamini-Zuma files opposing affidavit against Fikile Mbalula:

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