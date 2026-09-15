Mbalula, Dlamini-Zuma face off over vote-buying claims

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula will square off with ANC NEC member Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the High Court sitting in Johannesburg today over vote-buying allegations.

Mbalula launched legal action against the ANC veteran after she claimed during a podcast in August that he had used money to secure his position as Secretary-General and had further helped ensure Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election as party president at the ANC’s 55th National Conference.

Mbalula, who described the allegations as defamatory and false, demanded that Dlamini-Zuma retract them and apologise. However, the former minister stuck to her guns.

Dlamini-Zuma’s refusal to apologise resulted in Mbalula launching legal proceedings against her.