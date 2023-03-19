The African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula has urged South Africans not to participate in the planned national shutdown on Monday.

He was addressing the media at the amaMpondomise Kingdom outside Qumbu in the Eastern Cape.

“Well the shutdown or whatever, I mean our people do not deserve that. People must go to work. The response has been overwhelming and good, we know that there will be some sporadic actions of anarchy but we think law enforcement is up to it. Our biggest worry as the ANC is the innocent people who are just being wooed to embark on something that would affect them adversely.” he adds.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has initiated the protest to demand the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to rolling blackouts.

Organisations such as the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) and the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) will also take part.

However, the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) and the National Taxi Association (NTA) say they will not participate.