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Mbalula denies claims of buying his way into ANC secretariat

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula addressed an ANC HQ Political Management Council meeting on 29 July 2026.
  • ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula addressed an ANC HQ Political Management Council meeting on 29 July 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @MbalulaFikile
SABC News

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, has denied allegations that he bought his way to the ANC secretariat. In a statement, Mbalula refutes the allegations levelled against him by ANC NEC member, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

In a Renaissance Podcast hosted by Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, which aired on Monday, Dlamini-Zuma alleged that money played a big role in the 55th National Conference of the ANC, resulting in Mbulala’s election as the ANC Secretary General.

She further alleges that the party’s current top seven officials were procured with money.

Mbalula says he has instructed his lawyers to seek clarity from Dlamini-Zuma on what he calls ‘very damaging and painful allegations’.

Here is an interaction of Dlamini-Zuma and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on the podcast.

Dlamini-Zuma: And also, Mbalula was dishing the money in the clinic, so money has played a role in the ANC.

Ndlozi: He was dishing money proudly, yeah, like openly?

Dlamini-Zuma: Openly, yeah, it wasn’t like a secret.

Ndlozi: Openly, to be elected as the SG?

Dlamini-Zuma: To be elected and for the president to be elected.

Ndlozi: But the ANC rules are clear, or are they not? Are they silent about the use of money? As I understand, the use of money is criminal in terms of conferences of the ANC?

Dlamini-Zuma: Money was used clearly. We all know. We all know. We all saw it. At least in 2022, we saw it. If you ask anyone who worked at the clinic at the time, they’ll tell you. Even the media reported it…I’m not revealing a secret. The media reported it at that time.

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