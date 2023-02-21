African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula has confirmed that Free State Premier, Sisi Ntombela has informed him through a telephonic conversation, of her decision to resign from her position.

Mbalula was speaking during an ANC NEC media briefing on the outcomes of the Special National Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday morning in Johannesburg.

“We have satisfied ourselves about those changes and we concur with the changes. We are working with the province to process those changes. We will, at an appropriate time, thank Ntombela for her service to the people of the Free State and this country and for accepting the deployment of the ANC.”

However, he says he is yet to receive the resignation letter from the ANC Free State Provincial Secretary, informing him of the resignation.

Ntombela was beaten by Cooperative Governance MEC, Mxolisi Dukwana during the January Provincial Conference for the position of provincial Chairperson of the ANC.

Mbalula says the issue of Ntombela is handled by both the province and the national officials of the ANC.

“The matter of the Premier of the Free State and so on, has been handled by the province and the national officials and we are implementing a decision of change in the Free State. That’s what is going to happen. And we are expecting the comrades at the level the province to have engaged with Ma Ntombela so that there’s smooth transition.”

VIDEO | ANC Media Briefing:



The Office of the Free State Legislature Speaker, Zanele Sifuba, says it will not be drawn into Ntombela’s resignation. Sifuba’s spokesperson, Life Mokone, says they will only comment on the matter once Ntombela has taken the nation into her confidence.

A media briefing in which Ntombela was expected to outline her future plans has since been cancelled.

Sifuba, Ntombela and nine other MECs all failed to make it onto the ANC’s Provincial Executive Committee following the party’s 9th provincial conference last month. Free State ANC chairperson Cooperative Governance MEC, Mxolisi Dukwana, is a front-runner to replace Ntombela as Premier.

Ntombela’s imminent departure happens exactly a week before the State of the Province Address. –Additional reporting by Teboho Letshaba

