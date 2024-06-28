Mbalula confident GNU talks will conclude soon

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says an end is in sight in discussions between political parties over cabinet positions in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Mbalula made the comments on X.

Good morning South Africa almost done with GNU discussions,In the best interest of all south africans . It will be done as promised. — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) June 28, 2024

However, some residents in Mahikeng, North West say they have lost hope in the GNU.

Ontireste Maloka a local resident says the ANC has already failed since they have formed an alliance with the DA.

He says the policies of the DA and that of the ANC do not correlate.

“By the looks of things the GNU is becoming a failure, it’s gonna become a failure same as the CODESA. What we are noticing is that the government has already failed us and the coalition with the parties such as the DA , which is already saying that it wants to cast [stop] the bursaries such as the NSFAS.”

“We are already struggling with it because of the external stakeholders. It’s going to become a failure because we don’t believe in the GNU government, we not believe in the coalition of the IFP and the DA.”

The video below is reporting more on the story