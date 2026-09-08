Mbalula concedes poor election result could damage ANC leadership

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mblalula says should the party record poor performance at the November local elections polls, it would be a bad reflection on the current leadership.

This as fears are mounting that the ANC could dip far below the 46% it garnered in the 2021 local polls.

Recently, the ANC has been experiencing a serious electoral decline and even losing its parliamentary majority after getting 40% at the 2024 national elections.

LGE 2026 | ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says mayoral candidates underwent checks for fraud, criminality and other integrity concerns, as the party intensifies its renewal and accountability efforts. pic.twitter.com/fgLXdiGSw0 — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 8, 2026



Mbalula says if the ANC performs dismally in these elections, members will be within their rights to call for their exit.

“At the end of the day if you lose it reflects on the leadership and it will be said that in history our leadership has failed in two elections dismally. We have been saying that there is no 2027 without 2026. Those who want to lead the ANC will say this group has failed they must go. I don’t think we will even reach December, there will be toy-toying like you have never seen. We are working for victory but others are looking at it in political goggles, if they fail, what do we do? You are posing a very important question it will be a reflection on our leadership that in our term we did not do well.”