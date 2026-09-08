Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Mbalula concedes poor election result could damage ANC leadership

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula briefs the media on the side-lines of the special sitting of the ANC NEC in Boksburg, East Rand on August 7, 2026.
  • African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula.
  • Image Credits :
  • X @MYANC
Ntebo Mokobo

 African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mblalula says should the party record poor performance at the November local elections polls, it would be a bad reflection on the current leadership.

This as fears are mounting that the ANC could dip far below the 46% it garnered in the 2021 local polls.

Recently, the ANC has been experiencing a serious electoral decline and even losing its parliamentary majority after getting 40% at the 2024 national elections.

 


Mbalula says if the ANC performs dismally in these elections, members will be within their rights to call for their exit.

“At the end of the day if you lose it reflects on the leadership and it will be said that in history our leadership has failed in two elections dismally. We have been saying that there is no 2027 without 2026. Those who want to lead the ANC will say this group has failed they must go. I don’t think we will even reach December, there will be toy-toying like you have never seen. We are working for victory but others are looking at it in political goggles, if they fail, what do we do? You are posing a very important question it will be a reflection on our leadership that in our term we did not do well.”

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News