Mbalula calls on supporters to give ANC overwhelming majority

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has called on party supporters and members to vote the party back into power with an overwhelming majority.

He says this will avert going into coalitions.

Mbalula was delivering the Collins Chabane Memorial Lecture at the Saselemani Stadium near Malamulele in Limpopo.

Chabane died in a crash on the 15th of March in 2015. He was Minister of Public Service and Administration at the time.

Mbalula says coalition governance is not working in the country.

“We must work hard to defend our freedom. So, when we remember Collins Chabane, we must remember him by returning the African National Congress back into power with a bigger number, so that the ANC can govern. We have seen that coalition government does not work for South African,” adds Mbalula.

The Chabane family spokesperson Percy Chabane has appreciated the ANC for honouring their late family member.

“Collins passed on this particular day, the 15th. The people of Xikundu, we thank you for not allowing other political party to come to play here. Nobody shall betray the spirit of the late comrade,” says Chabane.

The video below is reporting more on the story: