The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has called for party deployees under government to be fired when they do not perform well. Ministers and mayors will soon face the chop when the party reassesses service delivery.

Mbalula was delivering the ANC Youth League Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture in Mangaung

“When we leave here comrades, we will start here in Mangaung and clean within five days,” says Mbalula.

Mbalula has ripped into the failures of Mxolisi Siyozana who is the current Mangaung Mayor.

“Mxolisi Siyozana’s days in office are numbered due to potholes all over the city, lack of service delivery and a dilapidated city.,” Mbalula uttered.

“You are a mayor and you don’t do your job, we fire you. Just like here in Mangaung, who’s the mayor here? They are sleeping. Why do we have mayor in Mangaung when we don’t know what they are doing?” asked the angered Mbalula.

Video: ANC SG Fikile Mbalula addresses the party’s youth league at the Peter Mokaba annual Lecture

The new boss at Luthuli House where the bus stops, says sleeping cabinet ministers will also be shown the door.

“If you are a cabinet minister and you don’t work why should we keep you there sleeping on the job? Cabinet ministers must be busy and my job as the SG is to tell the president that this person is sleeping and they must go. We must not speak a lot of English. We want runners,” says Mbalula.

There is also a political fallout since some ANC members lost the 55th National Conference in December.

Mbalula says there are plans afoot by angry former party leaders to form a new party.

“We aware of some moves by angry comrades who want to form political parties in order to decrease the majority of the ANC,” says Mbalula.

The ANC Secretary General seemingly isn’t impressed with the performance of many of the party’s deployees in government and will seek action against them. A cabinet reshuffle is imminent.

