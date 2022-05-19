The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has heightened rail security and safety measures by recruiting more than 8000 security personnel for the 2022-23 financial year.

This is according to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula who was speaking in Parliament on Wednesday during his budget vote.

FULL SPEECH: The Minister of Transport, Mr. Fikile Mbalula delivers the 2022/23 budget vote to parliament. pic.twitter.com/661bm808Lg — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) May 18, 2022

Mbalula says vandalism of rail infrastructure has necessitated the security boost. He says the aim is to ensure the safety of commuters.

“The implementation of our multi-security intervention has gained traction with the employment of a full complement of eight thousand one hundred security at Prasa and the construction of walls in certain sections of Prasa and fencing and others to continue what has been historical and open the network in recognising the centrality of providing the safe and reliable transport services.”

Damage to infrastructure

A number of attacks on railway infrastructure have taken place in a number of stations in the Cape Town area. Other stations around the country have been rocked by cable theft and other acts of vandalism.