Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula together with the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) Board will on Thursday morning brief the media on the progress made following the cancellation of some of SANRAL’s tenders amounting to over R17 billion.

In May, the SANRAL Board indicated that the tenders were cancelled due to non-compliance with a Board resolution and lapses that were identified in the procurement process.

The Board also indicated that the cancelled tenders would be re-advertised and another public entity approached to handle the tendering process.

Measures that will be followed to ensure that the process is completed within the projected timelines will also be announced.

Construction companies are not happy with SANRAL’s decision to cancel the tenders: