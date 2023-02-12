ANC Secretary-General and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has joined others in visiting the home of slain rapper Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, in Bryanston, north of Johannesburg, to pay his respects following the star’s death.

Forbes was gunned down on Friday evening outside a restaurant in Durban along his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

No arrests have been made yet and the motive for the killing is still not known.

Mbalula says he met with the rapper’s family to convey his condolences.

“It is a difficult moment. We are here to express our condolences, at a personal level, because to some of us, he was a friend, and he was our young brother. We were very close too, in bad and difficult times, and but also we’re here to express our condolences as a party that he cherished, he criticised and he stood by in difficult moments, when it is not fashionable to support the ANC.”

VIDEO | Kiernan AKA Forbes I Mbalula, Panyaza pay tribute at AKA’s house:

Music executive and DJ, Oscar Oskido Mdlongwa, and several music industry colleagues have also visited AKA’s home in Bryanston, north of Johannesburg.

A team of detectives from the police’s organised crime unit is investigating the motive for the killing and a manhunt is unde rway for the killers.

Mdlongwa has remembered Forbes as a great father to his daughter Kairo.

“Kiernan was always there even taking his kid for a holiday through his busy schedule and for me, I also learned a lot, that it’s very important for us to be present to our kids. That was one of the most outstanding things which I’ve always admired about him, loving his daughter.”

Oskido pays tribute to AKA:

