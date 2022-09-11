The South African Local Government Association, SALGA, says that the recent mayors’ conference in East London was an urgent intervention that was sorely needed. Salga CEO Lance Joel, said the conference was aimed at improving the performance of municipalities, because of dismal performance when it comes to audits and service delivery by local government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the conference – telling the mayors that provinces could not drive recovery programmes with poor local government performance.

There was focus on a number of areas, key amongst them is around financial management, the collection of revenue within municipalities, and also ensuring that there’s proper oversight of the administration.

It was the first meeting of mayors since the elections in November last year, many of them have just over nine-months in offices, so we thought this is an opportune time to bring them together and hopefully put them on the right track for the remainder of the term of office.

Salga CEO Lance Joel elaborates on the conference and its outcomes: